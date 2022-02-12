Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Shares of RE opened at $294.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $296.86. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everest Re Group stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

