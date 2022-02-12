Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.
Shares of RE opened at $294.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $296.86. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everest Re Group stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everest Re Group (RE)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.