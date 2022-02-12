Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $296.46 and last traded at $294.09, with a volume of 474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $289.12.

The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.