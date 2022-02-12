Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,847,000 after buying an additional 477,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total value of $25,237,830.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $7,379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,888,578 shares of company stock worth $656,294,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $293.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.17 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho upped their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.72.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

