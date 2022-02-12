Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 295 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.1% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.9% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 391,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after buying an additional 132,295 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 68.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,607,303,000 after buying an additional 310,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 168,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of TSM opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

