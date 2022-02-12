Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,598 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 586,582 shares of company stock valued at $75,879,165. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $91.35 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day moving average of $112.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

