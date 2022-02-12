Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 103,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,421 shares of company stock valued at $40,659,957 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $207.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.86, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

