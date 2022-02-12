Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,571 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,945 shares of company stock valued at $100,341,442. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.29 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

