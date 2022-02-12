Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 49.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.32 per share, for a total transaction of $461,812.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 103,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,960 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

