Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Position Raised by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Everi were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Everi by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Everi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

EVRI opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.