Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.55. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 30,560 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.
About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
