Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.55. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 30,560 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

