Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $226.00 at Bank of America

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $220.00 to $226.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.82.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $166.63. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $210.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

