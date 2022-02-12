Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $226.00 at Barclays

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $210.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.82.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $210.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

