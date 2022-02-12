F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives $29.67 Average PT from Analysts

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research firms recently commented on FSTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 244,726 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSTX opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.