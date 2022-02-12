Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can Has $8.49 Million Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. MasterCraft Boat accounts for 0.3% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can owned about 1.79% of MasterCraft Boat worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143,489 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 312,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $520.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $33.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

