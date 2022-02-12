Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$1,000.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FFH has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Cormark raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$772.14.

TSE FFH opened at C$659.06 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$493.00 and a 52 week high of C$700.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$613.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$565.98.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $12.781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

In other news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total value of C$1,219,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

