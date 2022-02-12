FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.78. FB Financial reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Stephens lifted their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE FBK traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.10. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 59,002 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

