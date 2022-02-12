Fear 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $523,794.00 (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Fear has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $523,794.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00037538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00104010 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

FEAR is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

