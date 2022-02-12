Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.61 Million

Brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report $247.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.47 million and the highest is $251.84 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $218.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $996.50 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average of $124.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $97.03 and a one year high of $140.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

