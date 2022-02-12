Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 5,815,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,017. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

