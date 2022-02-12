FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Deckers Outdoor worth $17,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 88,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $304.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $289.23 and a one year high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

