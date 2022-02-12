FIL Ltd Buys 293,571 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,571 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.57% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

