FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $594,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.