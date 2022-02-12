FIL Ltd Has $23.35 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,621 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $142.64 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

