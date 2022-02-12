FIL Ltd Reduces Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,408 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.21% of Encompass Health worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.