FIL Ltd Reduces Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118,760 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of ITT worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $87.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

