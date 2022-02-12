Financial Analysis: Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) & CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Olaplex and CCA Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 71.15%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and CCA Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $282.25 million 46.59 $39.28 million N/A N/A CCA Industries $14.12 million 1.40 -$130,000.00 $0.05 60.01

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A CCA Industries 2.51% N/A N/A

Summary

Olaplex beats CCA Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries Inc. engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products. The company was founded by David Edell and Ira W. Berman on March 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Lyndhurst, NJ.

