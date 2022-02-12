First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

NYSE FAF traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. 1,153,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,578. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First American Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

