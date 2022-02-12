First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.88 and last traded at $73.33. Approximately 11,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 754,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First American Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after buying an additional 270,660 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 6,241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

