First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.50 at National Bankshares

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.31.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$17.72 on Friday. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$14.73 and a 52-week high of C$19.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.07.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

