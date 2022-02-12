First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $15.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $15.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $60.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $17.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $21.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $23.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $24.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $86.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,018.75.

FCNCA stock opened at $770.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $720.52 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $829.08 and a 200-day moving average of $836.98.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 61.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.49%.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after buying an additional 170,913 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,387,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

