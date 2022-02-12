First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,435 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.32 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day moving average is $163.83. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

