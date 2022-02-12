First Foundation Advisors Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

