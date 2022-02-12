First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Down 88.9% in January

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in First High-School Education Group by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First High-School Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First High-School Education Group by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.78. 86,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,891. First High-School Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

