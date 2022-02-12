First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,809 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,926,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

