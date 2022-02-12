First Manhattan Co. Buys Shares of 17,861 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

