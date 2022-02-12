First Manhattan Co. Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

