First Manhattan Co. Sells 188 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $93.20 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

