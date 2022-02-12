First Merchants Co. (FRME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on March 18th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

First Merchants has raised its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Merchants has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRME. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 13.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 105.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.