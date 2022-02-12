First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, an increase of 401.6% from the January 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
FMB opened at $55.02 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.
