First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, an increase of 401.6% from the January 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FMB opened at $55.02 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 196,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 57,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.