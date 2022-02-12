First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a growth of 288.7% from the January 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,215,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,353,000 after purchasing an additional 465,512 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $5,799,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 145,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 230,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.85. 244,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,820. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

