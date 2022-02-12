First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

MCEF traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.84. 8,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

