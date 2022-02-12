First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 353.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.39. 107,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.88. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $101.96.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.503 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 183,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.