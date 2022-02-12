First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 353.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FYX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.39. 107,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.88. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $101.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.503 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.
