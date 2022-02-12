First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First United from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get First United alerts:

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. First United has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 22.51%. Equities analysts forecast that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.