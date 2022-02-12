Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,041,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,432 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $112,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

