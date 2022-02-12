Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) versus Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Critical Analysis

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Five Star Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Five Star Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.19%. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Five Star Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $88.86 million 6.07 $35.93 million $2.90 10.79 Mid Penn Bancorp $144.85 million 2.25 $26.21 million $2.94 9.70

Five Star Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Star Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 47.76% 22.09% 1.84% Mid Penn Bancorp 20.24% 11.73% 1.09%

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.