Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.60.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.01. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 828.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

