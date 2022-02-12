FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 610,735 shares.The stock last traded at $20.81 and had previously closed at $20.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

