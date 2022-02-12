Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.66 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Flowers Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,820. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

