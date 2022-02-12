Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $39.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

