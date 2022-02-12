FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$8.100 EPS.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.56.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.